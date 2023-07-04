Woman throws newborn child into Velachery lake; arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man on murder charges after she allegedly threw a newborn girl child, born out of wedlock into a lake near Sasi Nagar. Police sources said that locals spotted the body of an infant floating on the lake near Sasi Nagar and informed the police.

Personnel from Velachery police station recovered the child's body and moved it to Government Royapettah Hospital for post mortem and began investigations.

Enquiries in the locality led police to the accused, K Sangeetha, who resides at Erikarai street with her husband, Karthik, a construction worker and a two-year-old daughter.

Police investigations revealed that the woman got pregnant from an an extramarital relationship and managed to conceal it from her husband. After delivering the baby on Sunday, she threw it in the lake, police said.

Velachery police arrested Sangeetha. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.