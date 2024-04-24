Woman techie arrested by Choolaimedu police for possession of ganja

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman techie was arrested by the Choolaimedu Police based on a tip off that she is in possession of ganja.

A police team recovered 1.3 kg of ganja from her apartment after which she was arrested.

The arrested woman was identified as M Sharmila.

Police sources said that she is a software professional at a firm on OMR.

Choolaimedu police had received a tip off about movement of ganja in their neighbourhood after which a team was sent to the apartment on Sakthi Nagar 5th street and the woman was caught possessing ganja.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sharmila, a native of Pudukottai, had been procuring Ganja from a man named Suresh, from Tiruttani and distributing it to her colleagues in her office and other IT professionals.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police have launched a search for her supplier, Suresh.

Further investigations are on.