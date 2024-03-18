Woman strangulates alcoholic son to death in Mambalam

CHENNAI: Two days after the death of a 37-year-old man at his house in West Mambalam, city police on Saturday arrested his mother on murder charges after it was revealed that she strangulated him after an argument.

The accused woman, S Shanthi (57) lived with her son, Venkatesan (37) at Brindavanam Street, West Mambalam. About nine months ago, Venkatesan’s wife got separated from him due to his alcohol addiction.

On Friday (March 15), Shanthi informed the 108 ambulance that her son is unconscious and when the medical team came and checked him, he was found dead after which Ashok Nagar Police reached the scene and recovered Venkatesan’s body to be sent for post mortem.

While Ashok Nagar Police had initially registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death), investigations revealed that on Thursday, Venkatesan was involved in a drunken brawl outside his house.

His mother who reached the scene assaulted Venkatesan with a wooden log and took him inside the house. In retaliation, Venkatesan allegedly verbally abused his mother and demanded further money to buy alcohol. Irate over this, Shanthi assaulted him and when he fell down, she strangulated him to death, police investigations revealed.

Ashok Nagar Police altered the case to murder and arrested Shanthi. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.