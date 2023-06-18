Woman sets herself on fire over daughter’s school admission

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman immolated herself due to her inability to secure an admission her daughter in an English medium school in Chengalpattu on Saturday. The deceased, Vasanthakumari of Thirukalukundram was married to Venugopal, a lorry driver, and the couple had three children. The couple had paid Rs 13,500 for their daughter’s admission to LKG at a private school in Sokandi. However, the school administration demanded them to pay the remaining 17,500, threatening to cancel the admission if not paid immediately. When Vasantha Kumari asked for a refund, the school administration only returned Rs 8500, refusing to refund the full amount. Following the incident, a quarrel broke out between the couple on Friday, leading to Vasanthakumari locking herself in the house and setting herself on fire. She was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH with severe burns covering 80 percent of her body. Despite all efforts, Vasanthakumari succumbed to her injuries on Saturday afternoon. The Chengalpattu Thaluk police have registered a case.