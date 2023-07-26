Woman poses as customer, runs away with six sovereign gold chains

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified woman who ran away with six sovereign gold chains from a jewellery shop in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.



The shop is owned by Ashok of Pachaiyappan Street Kancheepuram. He runs the shop in the sam locality. On Wednesday morning a woman visited the shop pretending to be buying a gold chain.

She asked Ashok to show her the gold chain models. Police said the woman saw all the models and asked Ashok to show some more.

When Ashok was searching for a few more models the woman took two gold chains weighing six sovereigns worth Rs 3 lakhs and ran outside the shop and escaped on her scooter. Ashok too tried chasing her but he couldn't catch her.

Later a complaint was filed in the Vishnu Kanchi police station and the police visited the spot and are trying to identify the woman with the help of CCTV.

Police said the woman had removed the front number plate of her scooter and the rear plate was covered with mud.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.