Woman passenger, Lady TTE booked for assault by Railway police

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating a complaint from a female passenger who was caught travelling without a ticket in suburban train by a lady TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) alleging that the latter seized her mobile phone and then physically assaulted her.

The TTE too had filed a complaint against the passenger and a case has been registered against the passenger too on allegations of disrupting duty of a government officer and assault.

A short video clip of the two women arguing at the office room at St Thomas mount railway station was shared widely in social media. The incident had happened on Friday afternoon.

The passenger, M Srividhya (45) of Tambaram had boarded the train from Chennai Fort to travel to Tambaram.

At Mambalam railway station, TTE Thenmozhi boarded the train and demanded Srividhya to show her tickets to which she had told that she did not have one and that she would pay the fine, according to Srividhya’s complaint.

Despite that, the TTE had allegedly grabbed her arm and made her get down at St Thomas Mount Railway station and verbally abused the passenger and took her mobile phone from her, Srividhya stated in her complaint.

She also alleged that the TTE physically assaulted her several times leading to a blood injury. GRP (Mambalam) have registered FIRs on complaints by both the women.