Woman passenger attacked at Perungalathur railway station

CHENNAI: Within three weeks of a fatal attack on a woman vendor at Saidapet railway station, another woman passenger was attacked with a knife by a man at Perungalathur railway station on Saturday night. The woman suffered cut injuries.

The injured woman was identified as S Tamilselvi (52), a resident of Masthan Gori, Chengalpattu. On Sunday, Tamilselvi travelled to Tambaram by train with her husband, Sundaramoorthy to buy articles for their grandchild's ear piercing ceremony.

After buying the items and inviting relatives in the area, the couple went to Perungalathur railway station around 10.30 pm to board an electric train to Chengalpattu.

Sundaramoorthy was at the ticket counter buying tickets while Tamilselvi was waiting for him at the platform when the attack happened.

According to police sources, a man walked up to Tamilselvi and questioned why she was standing there. Tamilselvi ignored him and was looking in the direction of her husband, when the man allegedly took a knife he was carrying and slashed it against her arm.

Taken aback by his behaviour, Tamilselvi raised an alarm and fell on the platform. Hearing the woman's cries. her husband and other passengers rushed to her aid and some of them attempted to apprehend the attacker, but he allegedly threatened them with a knife and fled the scene.

The woman was moved to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She was administered 13 sutures for a cut injury on her shoulder, police said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case and have launched a search for the assailant. Police sources said that there is no proper CCTV footage recovered so far as there is no functioning CCTV camera at Perungalathur railway station.

On July 19, Rajeshwari (30), who sells fruits and snacks in sub-urban trains was fatally attacked at the Saidapet railway station. Five persons including the younger sister of the deceased and two teenagers were arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the murder.