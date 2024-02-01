Woman murders mentally challenged daughter, kills self

CHENNAI: Allegedly dejected over troubles in her domestic life, a 35-year-old woman murdered her 14-year-old mentally challenged daughter by giving her poisoned food and later killed herself at her house in Pulianthope.

The deaths came to light on Wednesday after the woman's sister visited the home to check on them as the calls were not returned. Since the door was locked from inside, the sister alerted the neighbours who broke open the door and found the two dead persons.

Police were alerted and they moved the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy.

The deceased woman was identified as Gayathri (35). Investigations revealed that she had also recently incurred a loss in her business and her live-in partner allegedly cheated on her.

The woman got separated from her husband in 2012 and was living in Pattalam when she started her vegetable export business and also started living with another man from Purasawalkam and they were live in relationship for more than a decade.

Recently, Gayathri learnt that her partner married another woman and was living in a separate house and picked up an argument with him, police investigations revealed.

Pulianthope police have registered a case and are investigating. Police said that they will also be investigating the woman's live-in partner.