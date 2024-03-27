Woman murdered for her 4 sovereign Thali chain near Ponneri; relative arrested

CHENNAI: A 55 year old woman was murdered for her gold thali chain at her residence near Ponneri on Wednesday. Avadi City Police have arrested the woman's relative in connection with the murder.



The deceased was identified as K Saraswathy. She lived with her husband, Kumar, a retired TANGEDCO employee at Kangavallipuram near Ponneri.

On Wednesday morning, Kumar left home to meet a friend in Ponneri and returned home around noon.

On reaching home, he found his wife lying unconscious with cut injuries on her face and chest.

Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that her four sovereign gold thali chain was missing.

Ponneri police moved the woman's body to the government hospital for post mortem.

After enquiries in the neighbourhood, Police found that a relative of the victim was the one who went to meet Saraswathy after Kumar left home on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary enquiries have revealed that the relative, D Ashok (30), who lives in the same neighbourhood had sought money from Saraswathy and when she refused to part with the same, he attacked her with a knife and took her thali chain away.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.