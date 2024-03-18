Woman misplaces handbag with 40 sovereign gold cash; Good Samaritan hands it over to Police

CHENNAI: A good samaritan found the handbag of a woman containing 40 sovereign gold jewellery and cash outside a restaurant near Kathipara junction and handed it over to the local police station on Sunday.

City Police traced the owner of the bag.

On Sunday morning, V Sundaram (68) of Adambakkam came outside the restaurant near Kathipara junction and found a handbag on his two-wheeler seat.

When he opened it, he found gold jewellery, money and documents after which he alerted the St Thomas Mount police station.

A police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), St Thomas Mount (in-charge), R Purushothaman conducted investigations and perused the CCTV footage in the area and zeroed in on the identity of the woman.

Based on the identity cards in the bag, police found that the bag belonged to a 54-year-old woman from Maduvankarai, Guindy.

Police investigations revealed that the woman is mentally unstable and tends to forget things.

She had accidentally kept the handbag on a two wheeler and forgot about it, police investigations revealed.

St Thomas Mount police reached out to her family members and handed over the hand bag containing jewellery to them.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the good samaritan Sundaram for his honesty and also appreciated the police team led by ACP Purushothaman which acted swiftly in locating the owner of the hand bag.