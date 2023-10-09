Woman loses Rs 10L in matrimonial fraud; 1 arrested from UP

CHENNAI: City police’s cyber crime wing arrested a 33-year-old Nigerian national for cheating a woman of Rs 10.3 lakh after acquainting with her through a matrimonial website by assuming a fake identity. The victim, a resident of Ayanavaram, started talking with the accused over Whatsapp after showing interest in the fake matrimonial profile.

As the talks hastened to wedding, the accused, who claimed to reside abroad, told the victim that he was coming to meet her in Chennai and sought her address. He later told her that he had sent valuable gifts to her.

The victim then received a call from a person claiming to be a customs officer from New Delhi airport and claimed that the woman is required to pay money to get her gift. The woman ended up paying Rs 10.3 lakh in various transactions after which she realised that she was being conned and filed a police complaint.

Cyber crime personnel found that the bank accounts to which the victim transferred money belonged to residents of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, South Delhi among others and the mobile numbers, which made the calls to her were active in Noida.

A special team from Chennai camped at Noida and arrested the accused, Thankgod Chukwuemeka Ikedinoni (33) on October 3. Police recovered 8 mobile phones, 1 laptop, 3 debit cards were seized from the accused. After obtaining a transit warrant, he was brought to the city and remanded to judicial custody.