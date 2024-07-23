Woman loses Rs 1 lakh in government bus at Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: Chaos ensued when a 37-year-old woman reportedly lost Rs 1 lakh while she was travelling in a bus at Tiruvottiyur on Monday.

Amalu, a resident of Mallikapuram in Tiruvottiyur, is the wife of Dhandapani, an electrician. On Monday morning, the woman took a bus from M C Road in Royapuram with Rs 1 lakh in her bag.

"However, when she alighted at Rajakadai Street in Tiruvottiyur, she checked her bag to find the cash missing," police said.

Amalu broke down in tears on the street and expressed her shock at the theft.

Following this, she lodged a complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police who have registered a case and are investigating.