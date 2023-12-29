Woman loses gold, land document to auto-borne gang in Mannady

CHENNAI: Four men in an auto-rickshaw allegedly snatched a gold chain and also went away the document for a property worth Rs 33 lakh from a woman when she was walking down the road near Tucker church in Mannady. The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when the 31-year-old woman, who has completed LLB, was walking after visiting a temple with a land document.

According to the complaint from the victim, two persons were sitting on the front seat of the auto rickshaw while another two were seated on the rear.

One of the men sitting in the rear allegedly grabbed her hand holding the document and then snatched the gold chain she was wearing. In the melee, she dropped the documents inside the auto-rickshaw.

Immediately after snatching the gold chain she was wearing, she gang sped away from the spot. Though she tried to run behind the auto-rickshaw, she could not stop them. The woman, a resident of Old Washermenpet, later lodged a complaint with the Esplanade police station.