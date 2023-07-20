Woman lodges police complaint against VCK deputy spokesperson

CHENNAI: A woman social activist pursuing doctoral research degree in London, has lodged a police complaint to take criminal action against the deputy spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Bigg Boss fame R. Vikraman alleging intellectual, emotional, sexual and financial exploitation.



The woman, Kiruba Munuswamy, belonging to the Adi Dravida community said that she was cheated in the guise of a romantic relationship by Vikraman.



Kiruba had launched a fight against Vikraman in twitter handle more than a week ago and her tweets were going viral since then.



"He––with criminal intention to cheat and exploit me to grow his political career by affiliating with me as a Schedule Caste woman intellectual––proposed to me in 2020 portraying a wonderful future together.." she said in the complaint. In the complaint she had narrated a series of incidents on how he had abused her in various ways.



It may be noted that based on her complaint to VCK, the party has constituted a committee to look into the allegation. The party is yet to comment officially about it.

