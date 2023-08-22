Woman jumps onto HT wire, dies

Begin typing your search...

Investigations with family members revealed that she was depressed for quite some time

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Aug 2023 8:46 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-21 21:06:08.0  )
CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman who recently gave birth to her first child allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Ramapuram during the early hours of Sunday in a suicide bid. The police said the woman fell on a high-tension line and was electrocuted.

The deceased was identified as M Shanmugapriya, who was living with her husband, Munusamy (24), at Ambal Nagar in Ramapuram. They got married about a year ago and she gave birth to a male child about two weeks ago.

Investigations with family members revealed that she was depressed for quite some time. During the early hours of Sunday, when her husband and child were sleeping, she went to the terrace and jumped off.

But she hit a high-tension electric cable passing across the house and was electrocuted, police said. Neighbours who woke up hearing the screams alerted Munusamy. A team from Ramapuram police secured her body and sent it for autopsy. An inquiry by the RDO has been initiated.

DTNEXT Bureau

