Woman inspector uses Pocso to extort Rs12 lakh from doctors, suspended

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police Commissioner suspended the Guduvanchery all-women police station Inspector who allegedly received a bribe of 12 lakhs from two doctors, for performing an abortion on a minor girl, after threatening them with Pocso act.

The suspended inspector was identified as Mahitha.

A few days ago the Guduvanchery all-women police arrested Ranjith (27) who was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl, took her to his house in Tirusulam and were staying together for a few days. The police rescued the girl and she was handed over to their parents. During the investigation, the Guduvanchery all-women police inspector Mahitha found that the girl had aborted the pregnancies two times in different hospitals. Since performing an abortion for a minor girl is a crime, the Inspector along with an advocate went and met both the doctors.

Mahitha first met a government doctor in her clinic in Singaperumal Koil and threatened her. The officer collected Rs 10 lakhs from the doctor threatening that Pocso act will be slapped on her. Then went to another woman doctor in Maraimalai Nagar at her clinic and received Rs 2 lakhs from her in the same manner.

However, based on a intelligence input about the activities of the woman inspector Tambaram police commissioner Amal Raj ordered an inquiry. During the inquiry, Inspector Mahitha accepted the crime and agreed to return the money fully to the doctors. Following that the Commissioner suspended the Mahitha with immediate effect on Tuesday. The Guduvanchery all-women police station was formed 10 months ago and so far three inspectors were suspended by the Commissioner for various reasons.