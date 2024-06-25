Woman inspector shunted out of Poonamallee AWPS after bribe demand audio goes viral

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector with Avadi city police has been transferred after an audio of her subordinate demanding a bribe from a complainant allegedly on behalf of the inspector went viral.

The complainant, a resident of Kattupakkam, had lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Poonamallee.

A constable at the police station allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2000 to issue a CSR (community service register) on her complaint.

The constable called her over the phone, told her that she had yet to receive the amount, and stressed that the inspector demanded that the amount be paid.

The conversation went viral on social media, after which Avadi police commissioner K Shankar directed senior officers to initiate a departmental enquiry against inspector Indrani.

She was transferred to the police control room.