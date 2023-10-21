Woman injured by cow in Triplicane, 2nd case this week

CHENNAI: Two days after a disabled octogenarian was mowed down by a cow in Triplicane, a 51-year-old woman from the same neighbourhood was hit by a cow on Thursday.

The woman, U Selvi of Sunguvar Street in Triplicane, went to discard garbage when she was hit by the cow, police sources said. Selvi's family rescued her and moved her to the Government Omandurar Multi-Super Speciality Hospital for treatment. The Marina police are investigating and are tracing the owner of the cow.

The incident happened close on the heels of a speech-impaired 80-year-old man, Sundaram, was attacked and injured by a cow on Monday. Police had booked and imposed a fine on the cattle owner.

Following this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) impounded five cows and fined Rs 5,000 on each of the owners. Commissioner Radhakrishnan said 80 per cent of the residents were supportive of the Corporation’s drive to catch stray cattle that cause inconvenience and pose a threat to them. Some of them even urged the civic body to ban cattle rearing in the city, he said.

“However, we don't have the authority to do so. We have to take steps to control the cattle that trouble the common people. We don't catch the cattle that are tied up," Radhakrishnan told this paper.