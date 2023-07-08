Woman honeytraps men on matrimony site posing as model; held

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman from Bengaluru was arrested by the Avadi city police for allegedly honey trapping a man, posing as a model in a matrimonial site and swindling about Rs 9 lakhs from him.

The arrested person was identified as V Usharvana Sathya from Bengaluru. S Ashok Chaitanya, 33, from Andhra Pradesh was working at a private firm in Chennai.

Chaitanya was looking for an alliance to get married and last year, he had uploaded his profile on a matrimony website. He got acquainted with the accused and the two of them exchanged phone numbers.

"Sathya used pictures of a model instead of her own and the unassuming victim fell for it. She started milking money from him and over a period of few months, she managed to take Rs 9 lakhs and Rs 65,000 worth mobile phone from him, " a police officer said.

The man became suspicious after the accused kept on dodging whenever the topic of marriage came up. She then threatened him to back off and warned him that his private pictures which he sent to her will be released in the internet after which he approached the police.

Based on the man's complaint, Avadi City Police's Cybercrime cell traced the accused to a hostel in Madiwala, Bengaluru and arrested her. Police seized eight laptops, six SIM cards and also found that she had created 8 different email ids for different profiles on matrimonial websites. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.