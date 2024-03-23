Woman hacks alcoholic husband to death, surrenders with 3-year-old son in tow

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman killed her alcoholic husband in Kelambakkam and surrendered to the police on Friday.

Police said the deceased was Gopalakrishnan (40) of Thaiyur in Kelambakkam and was a construction worker.

He was married to Dilli Rani and the couple has a 3-year-old son. Gopalakrishnan who was addicted to liquor used to spend all the money buying alcohol and would attack Rani every day asking for more money to buy alcohol.

On Friday night Gopalakrishnan attacked Rani and asked for money during that time during a heated argument Rani took a sickle from the house and attacked Gopalakrishnan multiple times and with severe cut injuries he died on the spot.

After that Rani took the sickle along with her baby, went to the Kelambakkam police station and surrendered to the police.

The police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and arrested Rani and further investigation is on.