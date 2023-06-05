Woman electrocuted by table fan in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly electrocuted while she was adjusting the position of the table fan in her house in Kodungaiyur on Saturday.

The deceased, S Pavithra, lived with her husband, Sarvesh (24) and their month-old-girl child at Chandrasekar Nagar 2nd street in Kodungaiyur. Sarvesh works as a painter, police said.

During the early hours of Saturday, Pavithra had woken up to adjust the table fan towards her when she suffered an electric shock.

Hearing her cries, Sarvesh alerted the neighbours, and the woman was moved to a private hospital nearby and was then shifted to Government Stanley hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police investigations revealed that Pavithra and Sarvesh got married just over an year ago. Since the woman died within seven years of marriage, Police have recommended the case for enquiry by a RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer).