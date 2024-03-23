Woman drowns in swimming pool during mom's birthday party at ECR resort

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman drowned in the swimming pool during the birthday celebration of her mother in a resort in ECR on Friday.

Police said the deceased was Anu Sathya of Anna Nagar in Chennai. On Friday it was Anu Sathya's mother Prema's birthday so the family decided to celebrate the day in a resort in ECR.

In the morning they went to the Sea Breeze Villa resort in Muttukadu in ECR and close friends and relatives were invited to the celebration.

Police said after the cake-cutting got over, a few women who came to the party went to the swimming pool and were playing in the water.

At that time Anu Sathya and her friend Sailaja (29) drowned in the pool and on hearing their cries the swimming pool in charge and his son jumped into the water and rescued both of them and they were rushed to a private hospital in Injambakkam.

Police said in the hospital the doctors declared Sathya died on the spot and Sailaja was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Kanathur police who visited the spot registered a case and further investigation is on.