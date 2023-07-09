Woman dies after fall through 'perforated floor', neighbour held for pushing

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman who fell from the second floor in Tiruvottiyur and suffered injuries after her neighbour allegedly pushed her after a quarrel a week ago, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as P Vasanthi. She was living in a portion on the second floor of a house in Thiyagarajapuram in Thiruvottiyur. Police investigations revealed that Vasanthi's neighbour, Kumar, a fisherman used to have frequent quarrel with the neighbours. On July 1, an argument broke out between Vasanthi's husband Pushpakanthan and Kumar (48) over placing footwear outside the house.



The argument between the men escalated and as they started exchanging blows, Vasanthi attempted to intervene. Kumar pushed Vasanthi who fell on the perforated floor on the corridor. Since the building was old, the perforated floor which should be made of metal was replaced with a plastic sheet and Vasanthi fell through the sheet and fell on the ground floor.



Neighbours rushed to her aid and moved her to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night. Police who had initially booked her neighbour under a hurt case have altered the sections to murder and arrested Kumar.

