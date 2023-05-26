Woman dies after being hit by Youtuber Irfan's SUV near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a luxury SUV belonging to Mohammed Irfan, a Youtuber, who gained prominence by reviewing restaurants, near Maraimalai Nagar along GST road on Thursday night.

Tambaram City Police sources said that Irfan was in the car when the accident happened.



The deceased was identified as P Padmavathy of Kaatankulathur. She was employed as a security guard at an university.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the car, a Mercedes Benz SUV (sports utility vehicle) was driven by Irfan's relative, Azharuddin of Sithalapakkam. The car was coming from Thanjavur, police sources said.



Tambaram City Police's traffic investigation wing have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (death caused due to negligent driving) of IPC and arrested Azharuddin. Police said that she was crossing the road when the speeding luxury car hit her. She was rushed to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead. Further investigations are on.

