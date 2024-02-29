Woman cop slashes wrist inside station

CHENNAI: A woman police constable created a flutter inside Kotturpuram police station on Tuesday night by slashing her wrists after the inspector allegedly chided her for taking ‘medical leave’ often.



The constable, K Archana (26), was treated at a nearby hospital. “It was only a minor injury,” said a senior officer. Archana has been attached to the Kotturpuram station since May 2023 and has already availed 67 days leave until the beginning of this year, sources said.

After her husband’s death, Archana has been living alone in Chennai while her three daughters are being brought up by her mother in Tirupattur district. After the inspector told her that he cannot sanction a month’s medical leave keeping in mind the upcoming polls, the constable approached the range assistant commissioner and got the leave approved.

When she went to get the document signed by the inspector, he allegedly told her that she was setting a bad precedent and others might follow suit asking for such long medical leaves. After this, Archana broke down and slashed her wrists with a paper cutter.