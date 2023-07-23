Woman constable dies by suicide in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman police constable allegedly died by suicide in her room in Koyambedu on Saturday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was upset over troubles in her relationship.

The deceased constable was identified as E Suganthi of Villupuram district.

She joined the police department in 2017 and is right now attached to the Secretariat Colony Police station.

She lived in a rented house at Koyambedu which she shared with her younger brother, Subburayan, police said. On Saturday morning, she returned home around 9 am after duty.

Police investigations revealed that Suganthi was in a relationship with a constable from the 2017 batch. He is now serving in Tiruppur district.

On Saturday, she was on a video call with her boyfriend when she told him that she was going to take her life and cut the call. Her boyfriend then alerted her brother and asked him to check on her. Since Subburayan was away at work, he asked a relative to rush to the home. On reaching home, the relative found Suganthi to have taken her life after which police were alerted.

Koyambedu Police moved the police constable's body to a government hospital for post-mortem and have initiated investigations.