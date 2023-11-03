Woman conned by another, loses gold and cell phone

CHENNAI: A woman conned another woman, employed as a housekeeping staff at the KMC Hospital and decamped with 2.5 sovereigns of gold, cash Rs.500 and a mobile phone leaving behind the victim at a beauty parlour in Saidapet.

According to the complainant, B Rajeswari, 38, a resident of Vyasarpadi, she went to meet a woman, referred by one of her friends. Rajeswari was looking for a woman to take care of the children of one of her relatives.

As referred by her friend, Rajeswari went and met the said woman who took her to a beauty parlour on Monday evening. At the parlour aid, advised Rajeswari to do a facial.

At that time Rajeswari handed over her bag to the woman. The bag contained the valuables. The con woman then told Rajeswari that she was going out to get some juice for her and never came back. After few hours, Rajeswari came to know that she was cheated and later she lodged a complaint with the Saidapet police station.