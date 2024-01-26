Woman comes under wheels of truck trying to avoid potholes on road

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman who allegedly maneuvered her two-wheeler to avoid riding into a pothole was run over by a truck that was trailing her bike on Puzhal- Ambattur road near Red Hills main on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as M Kavithanjali (30) of Bharatidasan Nagar, Surapet. Police sources said that the woman was returning home when the accident happened.

She was riding on a lane and had swerved to avoid a pothole on the road when the mirror on her bike brushed against the truck and she fell down. She came under the wheels of the truck and was killed on the spot.

Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) moved the woman's body to a hospital for post mortem.

After the woman's death, family members and locals gathered on the road demanding action against the authorities for not taking any action on the potholed roads.

Avadi city police personnel pacified the crowd after which they dispersed.

Family members claimed that despite witness statements that Kavithanjali was trying to avoid a pothole and got hit by the truck, police have not mentioned it and have only booked the truck driver for causing the accident.

According to residents, a metro water filling station nearby leads to frequent movement of water tankers leading to potholed roads in the neighborhood.

The deceased woman's father-in-law, SK Kannan told media persons that residents made several appeals and even met officials to ensure that the roads are repaired, but no action was taken.