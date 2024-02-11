Woman cheats event management firm, held

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old woman was arrested by the city police for cheating the public of several lakhs through various devious means. Police said that the accused, C Rithanya, was running a company in the name of Rudra Trading and Navigator Tours and Travels in the city.

She had approached an event management company to arrange a promotional event in Karaikudi on November 8 last year. The event management company had invited television artists and conducted the event. Rithanya dodged the company by not settling the bill dues worth over Rs 1 lakh. In another case, a former staff member at Rithanya’s firm had filed a complaint with Mambalam police.

According to Satish’s complaint, Rithanya insisted on investing in her firm to get good returns, after which he invested about Rs. 11.40 lakh. While she gave a return of Rs 2.35 lakh, she did not pay the remaining amount and dodged him. While the cops searched her, they found her appearing before the Madras High Court in connection with an EOW case. The police team, led by the sub-inspector Mahadevan, arrested the woman, Rithanya, in both pending cases, and she was remanded in judicial custody.