Woman beaten to death in home in Kodungaiyur; Two held

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death in her home in Kodungaiyur on Saturday when she attempted to resist misbehaviour by her 21-year-old nephew.

Police arrested two persons including the nephew of the deceased woman. The deceased was identified as A Velankanni.

She lived with her husband, Anbu, a casual labourer, and two children at Kannan Street, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, Kodungaiyur.

On Saturday, Anbu went out for work while the son and daughter were away too when the incident happened. In the evening, when her son Maria Lawrence reached home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood. Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed to his aid and helped move Velankanni to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Police secured the woman's body and moved it to a Government hospital for post-mortem. A special team of Kodungaiyur police which reached the scene perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and found two men entering the house.

Investigations revealed that one of them was the nephew of the deceased, Y Augustine Arun (21).

Police said that Augustine and his friend, A Solomon (22) went to the house and had tea.

A few moments later, the duo had attempted to misbehave with the woman and when she tried to raise an alarm, they banged her head against the wall and fled the scene.

