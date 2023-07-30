47 yr old woman beaten to death at home in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death in her home in Kodungaiyur on Saturday.



Preliminary investigations revealed that she was murdered by her relatives over a financial dispute.

The deceased was identified as A Velankanni. She lived with her husband, Anbu, a casual labourer and two children at Kannan street, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, Kodungaiyur.

On Saturday, Anbu went out for work while the son and daughter were away too when the incident happened.

In the evening, when her son Maria Lawrence reached home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood.

Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to his aid and helped move Velankanni to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Police secured the woman’s body and moved it to Government hospital for post mortem.

A special team which reached the scene perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and found two men entering the house.

Police have detained one of them and are investigating.