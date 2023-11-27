Woman arrested for availed loans using other people's personal details

CHENNAI: A woman, who availed loans on other people's names by stealing their data using fake links was arrested in Tambaram on Monday.



The victim, Venkatesan (51) of Kannadapalaiyam, had shown interest in getting a loan in his wife's name three months ago by clicking the link which came in the name of a private firm on his mobile phone.

Following that, after several days, a woman visited their house and introduced herself as Divya coming from the private firm in which Venkatesan showed interest in applying for a loan.

The woman collected all the details of his wife and took a copy of Aadhar, Pan, and other proofs with her.

A couple of days later, Divya contacted Venkatesan and told him to share the OTP which was received in his wife's mobile phone for the final procedure.

Venkatesan forwarded the OTP, but after that, there were no updates from the woman, and her mobile phone also remained switched off.

The couple thought that their application might have been rejected.

Recently Sukumar, a loan collecting agent who visited their house told the couple that they had not paid the loan due for the last two months.

The couple was shocked and explained to him that they only applied for the loan, but the money was not sanctioned.

Sukumar showed them that they had taken a loan for Rs 2.08 lakh by submitting their PAN, Aadhar, and Voter ID cards.

Soon, Venkatesan filed a complaint at the Tambaram police station the police with the help of Cybercrime found that Chithra (32) of Nerkundram who worked as an engineer is currently unemployed and she along with her husband Saravanan used to collect the details of the people who are applying for loans by using fake links.

Then, Chithra would visit the house and collect all the proofs of the applicant, and then the couple would apply for the loan and get the money sanctioned to their bank account.

The police arrested Chithra, and the search is on to nab Saravanan who is missing.