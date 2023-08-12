Woman alleges cheating by Cricketer

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old software engineer has approached the Taramani AWPS (All Women Police Station) alleging that a state level cricket player who has previously represented Tamil Nadu cheated her by luring her into a relationship, suppressing the fact that he was already married.

According to the complainant, she got acquainted with the cricketer in 2017 and they developed a relationship. The cricketer had allegedly promised to marry her and had a physical relationship with her, according to her complaint.

However, the woman realised that the cricketer was already married after which she called off the relationship in 2020. Meanwhile, the woman got married in 2022 and separated from her husband. She alleged that the relationship with the cricketer has rekindled again and claimed that his family is threatening her and demanded police action.