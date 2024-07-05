Begin typing your search...

Woman admitted to Stanley GH after failed suicide attempt, kills self in hospital

The deceased was identified as J Amudha, a flower vendor.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 July 2024 4:34 PM GMT
Woman admitted to Stanley GH after failed suicide attempt, kills self in hospital
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman who was rescued after a failed suicide attempt at her house in Minjur and undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital died by suicide at the hospital bathroom on Thursday night.

Police sources said that she attempted to kill herself by consuming rat poison at her home after her family members chided for defaulting on paying a loan of Rs 1 lakh she took from a self help group.

On Wednesday, she was found unconscious at home and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was under treatment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, hospital workers found her to have killed herself.

A case was registered and further investigations are on.

DTNEXT Bureau

