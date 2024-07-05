Woman admitted to Stanley GH after failed suicide attempt, kills self in hospital

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman who was rescued after a failed suicide attempt at her house in Minjur and undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital died by suicide at the hospital bathroom on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as J Amudha, a flower vendor.

Police sources said that she attempted to kill herself by consuming rat poison at her home after her family members chided for defaulting on paying a loan of Rs 1 lakh she took from a self help group.

On Wednesday, she was found unconscious at home and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was under treatment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, hospital workers found her to have killed herself.

A case was registered and further investigations are on.