Woman accuses colleague of rape after spiking drink

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a search for a man, a staff at a computer service centre, after his colleague, a 38-year-old woman, accused him of raping her after spiking her cool drink. She said he videographed the act and forced her to do sexual favours for the last two years.

The complainant, a widow, has been working in the computer service centre in Anna Nagar for the last two years. According to her complaint, a colleague got friendly with her and over time earned her trust by showing interest in marrying her.

In the fag end of 2022, Sathyajith allegedly took the complainant to a lodge in Koyambedu in the pretext of visiting a relative. There he raped her after spiking her beverage, she alleged.

Since then, the accused has been threatening her with the clip claiming that he would spread it on social media and forced her into doing sexual favours, she claimed.

After the woman filed a complaint with Anna Nagar All Woman Police Station (AWPS) recently, the police booked the accused under different sections of IPC, including 376 (sexual assault), and sections of the Information Technology Act.