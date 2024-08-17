Woman, 4-month-old child dead after SETC bus hits two wheeler on ECR near Uthandi

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman and her four month old child died while her husband and two other children including a two year old child survived with injuries in an accident on East Coast Road near Uthandi on Friday night after a government bus knocked down the family's two wheeler.

The deceased were identified as Benasir Biwi and her newborn son, Aasiyan Ahmed. She lived with her husband, Muthakas Ahmed and three children at Kanathur, police said.

On Friday night, the family was on a scooter traveling from Akkarai beach towards their home when the accident happened.

Mukathas Ahmed was riding the bike while his wife rode the pillion holding the four-month-old boy. One of the children was standing on the scooter floor while another was seated between the father and the mother, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a van transporting cinema shooting equipment had attempted to overtake a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus after which the government bus swerved left. While doing so, the bus hit the two-wheeler and the occupants were thrown off the vehicle.

Passerby who noticed the accident rushed to the aid of the victims and moved them to a hospital where the woman and her newborn were declared as brought dead.

The man and two children survived with injuries. Pallikaranai TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) have registered a case and are investigating.