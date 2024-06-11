'Withdraw recent guidelines on extended internships': Foreign medical graduates in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: While most of the foreign medical graduates (FMGs) are waiting allotted internships in Tamil Nadu, a recent circular from the National Medical Commission (NMC) has upset them.

The NMC has recently stated that compensatory certificates, which the medical graduates received from the parent universities for participating in online classes, would not be accepted.

Earlier in July 2022, the NMC had said that Indian students in the last year of their UG course and impacted due to COVID-19, or the Russia-Ukraine war, but have subsequently completed their studies and granted certificate of Completion of Course by their respective institutes on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in Foreign Medical Graduate examination.

However, a recent circular stated that FMGs who underwent online classes during their years of study have to do an internship for 2-3 years. Following this, FMGs in the State have expressed concern and stated that it would distress them economically and mentally.

“The recent regulation should be withdrawn as it’s not in our best interests. Many of us have cleared the exam,” said a FMG from Ukraine. “An internship for 2-3 years will extend the duration of the course to around 10 years, which includes a 6-year course, a year in preparation for the FMG exam and 2-3 years of internship.”

The All FMGs Association has also demanded withdrawal of the recent guidelines, calling it discriminatory against students who went abroad for medical education.

“Why is the NMC targeting us? There are frequent notices against FMGs, and now they are refusing compensation certificates for online classes and asking everyone to do internships,” lamented a member of the association. “Online classes had been conducted in India during the pandemic in government and private institutions. Later, the NMC accepted it.”

Accusing the NMC of “step-sisterly behaviour with FMGs”, a FMG from Ukraine urged the commission to withdraw the recent guidelines. “The war has already taken a toll on us mentally and economically. Now, the recent guidelines have made us question the system of FMG exams. Our initial concern was the internship as it has started in many parts of the country but we’re still waiting for the allotted internship,” added the graduate.





What did NMC say in July 2022?



Indian students abroad, who were in the last year of their UG medicine course, had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Russia-Ukraine war, etc., They completed their studies and granted Certificate of Completion of Course/Degree by their respective institutes on or before June 30, 2022. Such students will be permitted to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) exam.

Recent developments: