Withdraw cases filed against various protesters, CPI leaders urge CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI), including its State secretary R Mutharasan, met Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai and urged him to withdraw cases against persons, who participated in various protests, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the left party requested the CM to safeguard rights of persons, who are living in temple lands across the State as administrations are collecting monthly rent based on market value.

“MSMEs in Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Tirupur, Chennai, Ambattur and Krishnagiri are facing several issues. They are protesting to resolve the issues. The government should meet the representatives of the MSMEs and find a solution,” a statement said. The party urged the CM to withdraw cases against persons, who took part in various protests, as they could not avail passports or renew them.

“A request has been given to the CM to link Virudhunagar and Theni districts via Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Varusanadu and Kamarajapuram,” the party release said.

