With terminally ill wife, senior citizen from Bangladesh stuck at Chennai airport terminal

The couple Sushil Ranjan (73) and his wife Prova Rani (61) of Bangladesh was in Chennai for treatment.

Rani was diagnosed with cancer and for treatment, the couple came to Chennai a few months ago and was admitted to the CMC Vellore.

Recently Rani's health condition became worse so the couple decided to return to their country and were about to board the flight to Dhaka on Monday noon.

However, due to the unrest in Bangladesh, all the flight services were cancelled on Monday.

The couple were sitting in the International terminal for a whole day hoping the flight services would resume the next day but even on Tuesday the flights to Bangladesh were cancelled.

The airport officials said we cannot operate the flights because of the situation in Bangladesh.

We are supporting the couple in all possible ways but the Bangladesh mission should take steps and they should check the possibilities of sending the couple to their country, official said