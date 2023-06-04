With summer holidays wrapping up, footfall at Chennai airport doubles

CHENNAI: With the summer holidays concluding for schools and other educational institutions commencing at the earliest, the footfall in Chennai airport witnessed a surge on Sunday as most people returned to Chennai.

Along with that, flight charges from regions like Madurai, Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai have also spiked due to high demand among travellers.

Most of the people and students living in Chennai have gone to their hometowns to spend their summer vacations. But, with summer vacation over and all the schools and educational institutions going to open on June 7, the families had been returning to the city.

Due to this, the number of passengers on domestic flights coming to Chennai from places like Madurai, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Thiruvananthapuram among others has increased and the airfares have also increased many times.

On regular days, the Tuticorin-Chennai flight is charged at RS 4,401, but from Sunday to Tuesday, the rates ranged from Rs 8,062 to Rs 14,116.

Likewise, the charge for the Cochin-Chennai flight on normal days is at Rs 2,889, but currently, the rates are anywhere from Rs 8,357 to Rs 4,012 from Sunday to Tuesday.