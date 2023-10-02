Begin typing your search...

With over 6,000 participants, Terry Fox run raises Rs 15 lakh

The annual event is held to support cancer research and create awareness about the disease for early detection and intervention.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2023 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-01 20:00:25.0  )
15th Terry Fox run event

CHENNAI: The Terry Fox run, organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East, was held on October 1 at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar.

This year, there were 3 categories – 3 km, 6km and 10km run/walk so as to make it suitable for all age groups to participate.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was the chief guest. Guest of Honour was Ravi Raman, Rotary District Governor (RI Dist 3232).

Neeraja Malik, cancer counsellor and motivational speaker flagged off the event.

Over 6,000 people participated in the event and Rs 15 lakh was collected and given to the Cancer Institute Adyar.

Terry Fox runRotary ClubOlcott memorial HSScancer research cancer awarenessearly detectionPolice CommissionerSandeep Rai RathoreRavi RamanRotary District GovernorNeeraja MalikCancer Institute Adyar
DTNEXT Bureau

