Wiping out wetlands ends eco-system

CHENNAI: With climate change and the monsoon floods making headlines in the capital Chennai, the urban and coastal cities across the State will continue to bear the brunt in the foreseeable future.

To mitigate the adverse effects, there is a need to protect the wetlands and Tamil Nadu coastline, warn stakeholders including conservationists, forest department officials and ornithologists.

They’re studying the ecological parameters and insist that the State Forest Department should be given more role in adopting policies and regulating the land and building violations that come near Pallikaranai marshland, which was recently accorded the status of Ramsar site.

“Pallikaranai marshland, which absorbed the effect of Cyclone Michaung, had again succeeded in absorbing the flood water early this week, and is now a home to migratory ducks. The marshland not only acts as a natural flood mitigation barrier and is a home to over 100 species of migratory and resident birds,” said a senior official at the State Forest Department.

At present, the State Forest Department is controlling only the Pallikaranai marshland, but the marsh during monsoon is interconnected with Velachery, Perungudi, Perumbakkam, Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Thoraipakkam through flood water. “It should have more control in the adjacent areas, where it can control pollution and other forms of illegal constructions so that the marsh can be protected for better flood mitigation and calamities like Tsunami,” the official opined. “As it stands today, the role of the forest department is clipped in controlling the buffer areas of Pallikaranai, which are crucial for ecological and climate change effects.”

Commenting about the rich biodiversity of Pallikaranai, KVRK Thirunaranan, avid bird-watcher and founder of The Nature Trust, said, so far more than 250 Eurasian pigeon population had arrived this week. “Based on the water level of the marshland, the arrival of birds differs. Last week, it was waders like sandpipers and green shank, now the ducks are dominating which means the freshwater level had surged in Pallikaranai,” he added.

This marshland is not only a bird sanctuary, but it also acts as a carbon-sink, absorbing air pollution and balancing the groundwater table. Though it has shrunk by several hectares over the years, it still attracts around 180 species.

“Through the forest department’s regular bird census, so far, 196 species have been documented here. And currently, Fulvus Whistling Duck, Teal, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail and Stint are dominating the marshland,” Thirunaranan explained.

The Bronze-winged Jacana, which was abundant in early 80’s, are now re-bouncing with their population and Asian Pied Starlings too have now become resident birds, he noted. For Pelicans, Pallikaranai is a breeding home after Nellapattu Bird Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh and Vedanthangal in Chengalpattu.

According to forest department sources, the marshland is also home to more than a dozen freshwater fish and turtles, and four common snakes – Cobra, Krait, Viper and Rattle Snake. Mammals include the golden jackal and black-naped hare. Some of the Vedanthangal birds are also regularly sighted here, including the Spoonbill, which is becoming rare in south India. It has also started recording greater flamingos since 2008.