Will soon open Ramanuja Manimandapam for the public: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: Works of the 11th century saint-reformer Ramanuja's Manimandapam in Sriperumbudur's Adi Kesava Perumal temple was inspected by HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu, Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai and MSME minister TM Anbarasan. The HR&CE minister assured that the Manimandapam would be open for public soon.

Elaborating on the Manimandapam, the minister said the site will also depict the saint's history and reforms through picture exhibition along with an audio-visual presentation. He also said an archaka training centre would be set up nearby.

Speaking to the scribes subsequently, the minister eulogised the Vaishnavite saint-reformer calling him the custodian of social justice in the spiritual realm, and his message was spread by former CM Karunanidhi who penned a script of a teleserial chronicling the life and times of Ramanuja.

He said CM Stalin too walks his father's path as the government allocated Rs 100 crores in the annual budget for consecration and other spiritual activities.

Boasting of a "spiritual revolution", the minister said in the two-year DMK rule 866 Hindu temples were consecrated. Among these temples, Thiruvattaru Adi Kesava Perumal temple was not consecrated for 400 years and 16 other temples were not consecrated for over a 100 years, he said.