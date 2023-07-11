Will protest if TN govt introduces 90 ml liquor packs: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday said that his party would protest if the State government introduces 90 ml liquor packs or opened the Tasmac shops early.

In a statement, he expressed shock over the statement of Minister for Prohibition Muthusamy that considering the welfare of alcohol drinkers, 90 ml bottles will be introduced, and considering the welfare of those who go to work early in the morning, they are studying early opening of liquor shops that open at 12 noon.

He said the Minister's statement makes one wonder whether he is a Prohibition Minister or Minister for liquor sales.

"If the liquor is sold in 90ml packs, its price will be very low. So, even those who don't have money can easily collect a small amount of money to buy alcohol and drink it. There is also the risk of children being lured by liquor made from paper bottles. Likewise, if bars open in the morning, it will not help those who work hard. Instead, they get drunk early in the morning and will not go to work. Hence their families will lose their livelihood," he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that it is not right that the Minister speaks in favour of 90 ml of alcohol and the morning alcohol business without realizing all these dangers.

He warned that his party would launch a strong protest movement if the government introduces 90 ml alcohol packs, and open the liquor shops early.

"The government should drop any such proposals and implement complete prohibition in a phased manner in the next two years," he demanded.