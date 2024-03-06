Will defeat Kamal Haasan once again if he contests in Kovai: SG Suryah

CHENNAI: Taunting actor turned politician Kamal Haasan who is eyeing Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, TN BJP state secretary SG Suryah said his party is ready to defeat the MNM chief again.

Suryah briefed the scribes after attending a consultation meeting with party cadres in Coimbatore's Ramnagar.

Referring to BJP's 2021 assembly poll victory, Suryah said Kamal would face a similar fate if he contests in Coimbatore again. He added that BJP has a vote bank of 30 percent in the constituency.

Reacting to AIADMK's SP Velumani calling votes cast for BJP 'ineffective', Suryah said, "In 2014 BJP led a front recording 20 percent votes. Let the election results be out we'll see who is ineffective."

He further added that BJP cadres are upbeat about contesting in more constituencies and said the state unit will hold consultation meetings all over TN and will forward feedback to the national high command.