Will auction abandoned vehicles from Sept 1: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will auction abandoned vehicles in the city from September 1 along with police department, mayor R Priya said on Wednesday during a review meeting with bureaucrats at Ripon Building.

Earlier, the local body stated that they would remove the two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles that have been parked unattended on the roads and public places for a long time under the corporation's control.

During field inspection carried out by the civic body authorities, as many as 1,038 abandoned vehicles have been identified in the city. Though the corporation mentioned that the owners should remove their vehicles from the roadside within 15 days after the notification was issued, no steps were taken, said Priya.

She further stated that if the unclaimed vehicles are not removed by the owners, the city corporation along with city police would commence to auction the vehicle from September 1 across the city.

In the 2023 -2024 budget report, mayor announced that the abandoned vehicle on the roads causes inconvenience to the public and leads to traffic congestion. Also, people use that place for dumping garbage, and it makes it difficult for sanitary workers to clean the area. She had announced that the number of abandoned vehicles would be counted; identified and appropriate action would be taken to remove them.

Deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional commissioner (revenue and finance) R Lalitha, additional commissioner of police R Sudhakar, and other senior officials were part of the meeting.