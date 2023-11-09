Will Alexa take over Vikram in Sorgame Endralum?

CHENNAI: Have you heard of someone talking about the most embarrassing deaths?

In a series of theatre play experiences, Namritha Kalai reminisced about her first act in class three, being one of the few lost kids, trying to find ways to save Mother Earth, only to discover her fondness for all things theatre.

Namritha Kalai

“I grew up in a life of constant change, with theatre being my only constant. I took up psychology in college to study the minds and behaviour of people, which would help me convey my stories much better,” states Namritha.

The 22-year-old marketer has found courage in expressing herself much better with storytelling.

“I revelled missing classes and spending time with my team to come up with creative concepts. Later I joined a theatre group, Theatrekaran, where I began my writing and directing journey. To see my characters come alive on stage makes me content,” adds the artiste.

For Vikram, the protagonist in Sorgame Endralum, rather had the most shaming death. From being unsettled by his death, to transitioning into his afterlife, every single thing in this adult’s life has not been very ‘heavenly’.

In his time in heaven, Vikram meets Alexa, the AI, which assists him, being his guiding force.

“The play shows Vikram’s dependency on AI, even during his afterlife, and how he deals with situations which make his life arduous. Through Sorgame Endralum, I am trying to make people understand that the way we deal with situations that come our way, suffers our mental well-being, making us pivot on various external factors, which may not always be apt,” she explains.

We as humans are the greatest power, and, as much as we need not fear technologies like AI, one must as well not be in the power of a man-made machine, which Namritha’s play aims to showcase today and tomorrow at 8 pm, at Medai- The Stage, in Alwarpet.