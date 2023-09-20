Will AIADMK stand firm on its ‘no’ to BJP?

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s ‘no’ to alliance with the BJP remains inconclusive as the Dravidian major left a room for reconciliation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 that the AIADMK take a call on alliance close to the elections.

AIADMK’s spokesperson D Jayakumar on Monday dropped the bombshell to send across a message to the national leadership of the saffron party. It received an overwhelming response among AIADMK cadre. But, the question is whether the Salem strongman (Edappadi K Palaniswami) will ‘stand by’ the decision?

“It is a big decision taken by Palaniswami. It was duly communicated through party spokesperson Jayakumar to the BJP top leaders. It is also aimed at showing Annamalai his place,” a former minister, privy to the development, said.

It is a fallout of state BJP leader K Annamalai’s disparaging remarks on Dravidian icons, starting from Thanthai Periyar, former CMs, CN Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa and, personal attack on Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders, he said.

The senior leader, however, refused to elaborate on the possibility of reconciliation between the two parties close to the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, this is the first time the AIADMK leaders criticise BJP’s national leadership for failing to rein in Annamalai. It speculated further that Palaniswami was unhappy with the meeting with Amit Shah on September 14 in Delhi and the saffron party’s demand for more seats and list of constituencies, particularly in western region.

“We have nothing to lose in the Lok Sabha polls. But, it is not the case for the BJP. So, we are ready to take the risk. Even if they use their political gimmicks by unleashing the ED and other central agencies on us, it will help us to gain political mileage and earn the sympathy of the people,” said another leader.

Former AIADMK functionary KC Palanisamy said though the AIADMK’s decision is too late, it was welcomed by the party cadre and functionaries. “The million-dollar question is whether EPS and his camp stick to their decision or reverse it? If they do, it will turn counter-productive for the party and demoralise the cadre,” he said and, also, called the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case and the highway tender case as the sword of Damocles hanging over the head of EPS.

Palanisamy also questioned the delayed response of the AIADMK for Annamalai’s distasteful remark on Dravidian leaders and wondered, “What if the BJP engineers some defections in the EPS camp and even goes to the limit of freezing the Two-Leaves symbol?”

Political critics observed that the inconclusive decision of the AIADMK leadership would turn counter-effective if it reversed its decision close to the parliament election. Though it indicates the Dravidian major wants to free itself from the BJP, it is delaying its decision due to the fear of the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, they said.

Another critic Kolahala Srinivasan opined that the AIADMK has stepped up its political gambit. It is to express their disappointment over the BJP leadership for failing to rein in Annamalai and curtailing their bargaining power on number of seats and desirable seats. The move is aimed at dislodging Annamalai from the present position. “Since BJP never expected a ‘no’ from the AIADMK for their alliance, they will take some corrective measures,” he added.