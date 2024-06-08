Wife arrested for attacking husband with knife at his workplace in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly attacking her estranged husband with a knife at his workplace in Korukkupet.

The injured was identified as T Selvam (42) of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Ennore.

He works as a casual labourer. Police said that he is separated from his wife, Rajeswari for the past two and half years.

On Thursday, Selvam was unloading cargo at a godown in Korukkupet when Rajeswari came there along with her friend, Sakthivel and picked up an argument with Selvam.

The verbal duel escalated and the duo attacked Selvam with a knife and fled the scene.

After getting treatment for his injuries, Selvam filed a police complaint.

Based on investigations, Korukkupet police arrested Rajeswari on Friday.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for her accomplice, Sakthivel.