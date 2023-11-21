Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Many areas in Chennai witnessed widespread rain on Monday midnight due to two cyclonic circulations prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coastal area.

Many areas in the city, including Egmore, Purasaivakkam, Chennai Central, Saidapet, Guindy and Royapettah experienced light to moderate rain.

Earlier on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days (November 20 till November 24).

The RMC also issued an orange alert for the next two days for several areas in western ghats and coastal districts.